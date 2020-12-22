Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Jody Cundy won Britain's first gold medal of the 2020 Para-cycling Track World Championships in Milton, Canada.

The 2021 Para-cycling Track World Championships will no longer take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event was due to begin on 25 March but organisers are now looking for a new host nation.

The sport's governing body, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), says the cancellation follows "restrictions by the authorities".

"We are currently looking for a solution," said the UCI.

"The UCI shares the disappointment of the para-cycling community and thanks the organisers of the event for their cooperation in these difficult circumstances."