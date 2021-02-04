'I'm expected to win medals' - McKillop's single-minded pursuit of Tokyo gold

'It is mentally draining' - Irish athletes remain hopeful for Tokyo

For some of Team Ireland's athletes, the Tokyo Games will be the most daunting and nerve-shredding experience of their careers.

They are, after all, the pinnacle, the most thrilling and unforgiving uncharted territory through which an athlete can navigate.

The Irish women's hockey team, for example, have never been to the Olympics. Neither has Rhys McClenaghan, who will be targeting pommel horse gold in Japan later this year.

For debutants, the spectacle of the opening ceremony or the buzz around the athletes' village is something to behold, savour and cherish.

Michael McKillop finds himself at the other end of the spectrum. Now 31, the middle distance runner already knows what it feels like to wear gold on the podium.

McKillop hasn't just competed at the last three Paralympic Games, he's dominated them. At Beijing 2008 he conquered the T37 800m at 18 years of age, setting a new world record in the process.

Four years later, in London, he completed an 800m and 1,500m double before becoming a four-time champion at Rio 2016.

McKillop won his fourth Paralympic gold medal in the 1,500m T37 race at Rio 2016

With a glittering career in the bag and his legacy already secured, McKillop has grappled with the uncertainty around Tokyo with a mindset that reflects his towering achievements.

"When you've never experienced something before, your love, passion and drive are even more, especially if that's taken away from you" explains nine-time world champion McKillop, who has recovered from the groin injury that threatened to end his career in 2018.

"Rhys [McClenaghan] or the hockey girls, or some of my Paralympic teammates, to be told that you're going to the Games only for the plug to be pulled, I think a lot of people will have struggled with that.

"Because I've been there and experienced it, I know what it feels like to be in an Olympic stadium and an athletes' village - the excitement, in a way, is not there.

"I'm there for performance, a job. For some athletes, to get to the Olympic Games is the pinnacle of their career, to step out on the track and compete against the best in the world.

"I'm in a position where I'm expected to win medals - it's a job, and if I don't win a medal it's looked at as a failure, not only by other people but by myself."

McKillop completed an 800m and 1,500m double at London 2016

In January, the International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said the IOC is "fully concentrated and committed to the successful and safe delivery" of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics after they were postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Of course, much of the discussion at the moment is centred on whether or not spectators will be allowed into stadiums when the Olympics and Paralympics commence on 23 July and 24 August respectively.

And does McKillop, who has experienced the thrill of hoisting his gold medal up for thousands of fans to see, think fans are needed?

"For athletes and people that are going to the Olympics and Paralympics, for probably 80% of them, it's their job.

"So it doesn't matter what's going on in the world - if you can go and get your job done, that's what it's all about.

"For the other percentage that are getting there as a part-time athlete, it's an excitement and a buzz.

"My dad was at the Beijing Games with me but he was there as a coach. My family have only been to one Paralympic Games, in London, so it's more about me and my performance.

"Having spectators there would be ideal because it makes the atmosphere and coming across that line more enjoyable, but for Para-sport, it's once in a blue moon that we would go to a country that's interested in Para-sport.

"I'm used to competing in front of nobody, I'm used to competing at the Mary Peters Track when there's a man and his dog watching, so that prepares me for competing in silence.

McKillop says "scrapping for bronze" is not an option for him

"I can see it from a first-timer's perspective where they want spectators there, but when you look at the bigger picture, it's about medals for me. If you're going there to compete, nothing should really matter - it should be you, the track and your competitors."

McKillop admits that, were the Games to go ahead in August, they would indeed be his last. Stepping away from the track altogether, however, depends on his performance in Tokyo, while he harbours an ambition to utilise his running prowess on the roads.

"If I'm scrapping for a bronze medal, I'm not going to stand around and get punched about this place and see that I'm not making progress.

"I want to be competing for gold and silver, so if that does happen in Tokyo, I'll definitely give it a shot at the World Championships in Kobe in 2022.

"I have an ambition to go onto the roads for one year and try to run the fastest marathon by a guy with cerebral palsy."

McKillop calls that one a "long shot" but, given his accomplishments over the last decade or so, you wouldn't put it past him.