Australian Open: Gordon Reid & Alfie Hewett in opposite halves of draw
Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport
Britain's Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett are in separate halves of the Australian Open wheelchair singles draw so could meet in the final.
Last year's runner-up Reid will play Argentine second seed Gustavo Fernandez in the first round, while Hewett takes on Nicolas Peifer of France.
The wheelchair events are from Sunday to Wednesday, and will now be behind closed doors because of a lockdown.
In the women's singles, Lucy Shuker starts against Momoko Ohtani of Japan.
In an expanded eight-man quad draw, British second seed Andy Lapthorne faces his doubles partner David Wagner in the first round.
Reid and Hewett are the top seeds in the doubles, while Lapthorne and Shuker are also competing in doubles events.
- Standing Up To Infertility: Rhod Gilbert with a frank, funny and personally revealing look at the condition
- Scarlett Moffatt Wants To Believe: What is the theory behind ghost sightings and does it prove anything?