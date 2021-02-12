Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett are the defending champions in the wheelchair doubles at the Australian Open

Britain's Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett are in separate halves of the Australian Open wheelchair singles draw so could meet in the final.

Last year's runner-up Reid will play Argentine second seed Gustavo Fernandez in the first round, while Hewett takes on Nicolas Peifer of France.

The wheelchair events are from Sunday to Wednesday, and will now be behind closed doors because of a lockdown.

In the women's singles, Lucy Shuker starts against Momoko Ohtani of Japan.

In an expanded eight-man quad draw, British second seed Andy Lapthorne faces his doubles partner David Wagner in the first round.

Reid and Hewett are the top seeds in the doubles, while Lapthorne and Shuker are also competing in doubles events.