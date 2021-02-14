Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Alfie Hewett is a four-time Grand Slam wheelchair singles champion

Britain's Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open men's wheelchair singles.

Reid fought back from a set down to beat Gustavo Fernandez 5-7 6-4 6-4, while Hewett overcame Frenchman Nicolas Peifer 7-5 6-3 at Melbourne Park.

In the quad singles, second seed Andy Lapthorne beat American David Wagner 6-1 6-4 in the quarter-finals.

But Lucy Shuker lost to Momoko Ohtani in the women's wheelchair singles.

Hewett and Reid, who are the defending champions in the men's doubles, are in opposite halves of the draw in the singles and so could meet in the final.