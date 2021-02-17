Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Alfie Hewett (right) won the men's doubles title with Gordon Reid on Tuesday

Britain's Alfie Hewett narrowly missed out on a first Australian Open wheelchair singles title as he lost to Joachim Gerard in the final.

Hewett overturned a 4-0 deficit in the second but was unable to fend off the German, who won 6-0 4-6 6-4.

Hewett had won the doubles title with compatriot Gordon Reid on Tuesday.

"I am really proud of not tanking at six love, four love down so I am proud of myself for that comeback and for making it a final," Hewett said.

"It's been a long five weeks and I am ready to go home now."