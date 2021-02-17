Australian Open: Alfie Hewett beaten by Joachim Gerard in wheelchair singles final

Joachim Gerard and Alfie Hewett
Alfie Hewett (right) won the men's doubles title with Gordon Reid on Tuesday

Britain's Alfie Hewett narrowly missed out on a first Australian Open wheelchair singles title as he lost to Joachim Gerard in the final.

Hewett overturned a 4-0 deficit in the second but was unable to fend off the German, who won 6-0 4-6 6-4.

Hewett had won the doubles title with compatriot Gordon Reid on Tuesday.

"I am really proud of not tanking at six love, four love down so I am proud of myself for that comeback and for making it a final," Hewett said.

"It's been a long five weeks and I am ready to go home now."

