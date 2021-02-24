Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Millie Knight (right) won two silver medals and a bronze at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympic Games alongside her guide Brett Wild

Visually impaired skier Millie Knight says it is "really tough" to deal with the effects of concussion once again following a training crash.

The 22-year-old has been released after spending three days in hospital in Austria after falling during her warm-up before a World Cup event this month.

Knight suffered two bouts of concussion in 2017, but won three Paralympic medals at Pyeongchang 2018.

"I'm dizzy and feel really exhausted," she told BBC South East Today.

"It's really tough to be having to go through this again, especially a year out from the [Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic] Games.

"It's seriously a sense of deja vu".

Knight, from Canterbury, only has peripheral vision and skis with guide Brett Wild.

She was injured during her preparations for the Para Alpine World Cup event in Leogang last week.

"At about 60km/h, I kept flipping and landed on my head," she said.

"I've got an absolutely pounding headache. My balance is all over the place and my memory is bad.

"My knees were in an unnatural position so I'm super grateful that I've not done any other damage to my body."

However, Knight is optimistic that this concussion will not affect her as badly as those she sustained four years ago.

"The last one really affected me psychologically," she said.

"I had a lot of fear and was scared whereas the crash I just had didn't scare me.

"I feel like once I'm over the physical side of the concussion I'll be able to go back to snow. I feel positive about going back.

"I'm now more aware of how concussion affects me and what to do and what not to do."