Corie Mapp lost both legs in an explosion while serving in Afghanistan in 2010

Britain's Corie Mapp claimed a bronze medal in the Para-bobsleigh World Cup event in La Plagne, France.

The 42-year-old ex-solider, who became GB's first European champion in 2019 and won four races last season, clocked two minutes 13.19 seconds.

Sweden's Sebastian Westin, who also triumphed in St Moritz last month, won the event with a time of 2:13.13.

Switzerland's Christopher Stewart led after the first round but finished second on 2:13.15.