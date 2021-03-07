Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Hewett (right) beat Reid (left) and then teamed up with his fellow Briton to win the doubles

Alfie Hewett successfully defended his Rotterdam title with a 7-5 6-4 win over Gordon Reid in the all-British final.

In a repeat of last year's showpiece, fourth seed Reid, 29, who beat top seed Gustavo Fernandez in the semi-finals, built a 5-2 lead and had a set-point.

But second seed Hewett, 23, who beat Australian Open winner Joachim Gerrard in the last four, won five games in a row to take the set in 42 minutes.

He went on to wrap up an impressive victory in an hour and 30 minutes.

Hewett was 2-0 down in the second set but won four games in succession to lead. Even though left-hander Reid - twice a Rotterdam Open winner - levelled at 4-4, the defending champion sealed victory in style with a sumptuous backhand into the corner.

The top-seeded duo, winner of the last five Grand Slam doubles titles, then combined to retain their Rotterdam crown in emphatic fashion, requiring only an hour and seven minutes to defeat Tom Egberink and Maikel Scheffers of the Netherlands 6-1 6-1.