Olivia Broome took up Para powerlifting at the age 15 at Loughborough University

Olivia Broome set a new British record in the -50kg category to take silver on day one of the Para Powerlifting World Cup in Manchester.

The 19-year-old from Lancashire, who managed 100kg with her second lift, is now in a good position to make her Paralympic debut this summer.

Harrogate's Charlotte McGuinness, 19, won bronze with a lift of 74kg.

Double Paralympic bronze medallist Zoe Newson finished third in the -41kg category, with a lift of 88kg.

"I think the takeaway from this event is the technical aspects, keeping control of the lift really," said Broome.

The top eight in the rankings in each weight category at the end of June are guaranteed selection for the Games, which begin on 24 August.

McGuinness said her own lockdown training had paid off.

"This is my second World Cup so I have more experience now, and going to the next event I won't be as nervous as I know what to expect and what's going to happen," she added.

Britain's Rio 2016 silver medallist Ali Jawad goes in the -59kg category on Friday.