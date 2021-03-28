Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Sugden (left) and McGarry are hoping to earn places at this summer's Tokyo Olympics

Liam McGarry and Louise Sugden set British records as they claimed silver medals at the World Para-powerlifting World Cup in Manchester.

In the over 107kg category, McGarry produced a lift of 202kg, while Sugden, in the women's up to 86kg section, finished second with a 128kg lift.

"That moves me up a spot on the rankings for Tokyo so that was mainly why we went for 128kg," said Sugden.

McGarry is hoping to earn a wildcard for this summer's Olympics.

"I lost my nan eight weeks ago," he said. "She really did mean the world to me. She was at every competition, everything I did. So this was for her."

He added: "I'm going to try a long shot of the pathway [qualification] for Tokyo.

"I'm going to put myself in the best position possible to give the IPC (International Paralympic Committee) a decision to make regarding myself, showing them I am the new kid on the block and I am going to bring something."