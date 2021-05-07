Jason Smyth has remained unbeaten during his entire Paralympic career which started in 2005

Irish sprint star Jason Smyth believes the Tokyo Paralympics will be an "incredible Games" as the world fights back from Covid-19.

The Northern Irishman is relishing the prospect of putting his career unbeaten record in Paralympic competition on the line again in the Japanese capital.

"What's been happening over the last year is going to make it incredible in its own way," said the 33-year-old.

Smyth has won five Paralympic gold medals in his previous three Games.

Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle, the county Londonderry man added: "It's obviously going to be a very different Games from Beijing, London and Rio.

"Exploring the city and the culture will obviously be gone and we know that there are going to be no international spectators so you'll have no family there.

"We won't know about the crowds until closer to the time, how many local people will be allowed to be in the stadium.

"The whole experience is going to be different but with the challenges of the last year, and it being pushed back, I think it's going to be an incredible games - just in a different way."

Jason Smyth (centre) clinched his fifth Paralympic gold at the 2016 Games in Rio

At the age of eight, Smyth was diagnosed with with Stargardt's disease, a condition that affects his central vision and means he has less than 10 per cent sight.

But despite that Smyth, in addition to his remarkable Paralympic successes, became one of Ireland's top sprinters as he competed against the world's best able-bodied competitors over 100m at firstly the 2010 European Championships in Barcelona and then the World Championships in South Korea a year later.

Smyth missed out on qualification for the London 2012 Olympic Games by 0.04 seconds as he clocked a 100m personal best of 10.22 seconds although he regrouped to clinch a stunning T13 Paralympic double in world record times in the British capital.

Not even the International Paralympic Committee's decision to remove the 200m from the T13 programme in Rio could deflate the Northern Irishman's competitive zeal as he secured his fifth Paralympic gold in Brazil.

Smyth may prolong career to Paris 2024

Five years on from that, Smyth insists his motivation is stronger than ever and admits he may even prolong his career to the 2024 Paris Paralympics when he will be 37.

"I've got better with time at being able to motivate myself. The challenge as you get older is physical - your body being able to generate the forces that you do," added the Irishman, who has won countless World and European titles in addition to his five Paralympic triumphs.

"You've got to adjust and realise that you can't do what you did 10 years ago and it's about being smarter with things.

"I've been driven by trying to achieve things that very, very few people do and that is trying to be extremely successful over such a long period of time.

"I don't know at what point that motivation stops or does it ever stop and maybe physically is what gives.

"For me, I'm enjoying it and I'm very much looking forward to competing in Tokyo and then reassessing where I'm at after that. It will only be three years to Paris. Is that where I go or not? There definitely is a temptation for sure now that it's going to be a three-year cycle."

The global pandemic means Smyth has missed on the warm-weather training trips that would normally be part of his Games preparations but he insists he is content with where he is at with the Games now three-and-a-half months away.

"In the next month or so I'll be looking at competing and that's really where we get a better idea of where things are at."