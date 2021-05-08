Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Harri Jenkins is coached by three-time Paralympian Nathan Stevens

South Wales Police (SWP) are investigating the theft of a wheelchair belonging to Great Britain Para-athlete Harri Jenkins.

The 26-year-old T33 wheelchair racer's day chair was stolen while he trained at Aberavon beach on Friday, 7 May.

SWP said: "The wheelchair is described as polished silver with black rear wheels and black cushions.

"It was stolen from the car park next to Franco's [restaurant] just before 9am."

The force has asked anyone with information to contact them quoting crime reference *158823.

Jenkins will go to the 2021 European Para-athletics Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland, from 1-5 June and hopes to make the Great Britain team for the Paralympics that follow in Tokyo from 24 August-5 Sept.