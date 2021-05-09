Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

'I turned having one arm into an advantage' - Para-taekwondo champion Bush

Matt Bush and Beth Munroe have qualified for Para-taekwondo slots for Great Britain at the rescheduled Tokyo Games after wins at the European Paralympic Qualification tournament.

Welshman Bush, the current world champion, defeated Hungary's Zoltan Kiss 29-1 in the +75kg final.

Liverpool's Munroe overpowered Sara Enea of Italy 68-6 in the -58kg decider - her first competitive bout.

But Londoner Joseph Lane missed out in the -75kg division in Sofia, Bulgaria.

He was beaten 53-43 in his final by Abulfaz Abuzarli of Azerbaijan.

World number one Amy Truesdale has already qualified for a place for GB in the +58kg event.

The sport will make its Paralympic debut in Tokyo with the competition scheduled from 2-4 September.

Bush, 32, who became Britain's first ever male taekwondo world champion in 2019, made a strong start to his campaign, defeating Roman Ivaniuk of Ukraine 38-2 in the semi-final.

And he used his superior skill in the final against his Hungarian opponent.

"It feels so good," he told BBC Sport. "It's been three years of uncertainty and not knowing what would happen.

"People ask if you'll go to Tokyo and I didn't know but now it feels so good to have it secured."

Munroe's story is remarkable - the 27-year-old only took up the sport in 2019 and became a full-time athlete late last year.

"I feel on cloud nine - it's been absolutely amazing," she said.

"To say I'm going to Tokyo is a massive privilege and I'm so happy."

The GB team for Tokyo will be officially announced later this summer.