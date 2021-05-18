Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Jessica-Jane Applegate claimed back-to-back golds

Britain's Jessica-Jane Applegate has won her second gold at the World Para-swimming European Open Championships in Madeira.

After winning the S14 200m freestyle, Applegate, 24, led from the start to dominate the S14 100m backstroke for her first European title in the event.

"I'm super happy - that's up there with my best times," she said.

"It's a massive confidence boost because I don't normally train backstroke."

Applegate won the S14 200m freestyle gold and set a Paralympic record at the London 2012 Games.

She won silver in the same event at the Rio 2016 Paralympics Games, as well as silver in the 200m medley and 100m backstroke bronze.

"Training has been really tough, it's great to see these times without much training, so I can't wait to see what Tokyo can hold," she added.

"I've spent a lot of time training in a swim spa outside. It's been tough, but mentally, I think if I can deal with that challenge, I can deal with anything else."

Also joining Applegate in the medals was Ellie Robinson, who claimed the women's S6 100m freestyle bronze in her opening swim of the meet.