Sitting volleyball at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: All you need to know

Iran have been the dominant force in sitting volleyball for many years

Dates: 27 August-5 September

Venue: Makuhari Messe Hall A

Gold medals on offer: Two

How does it work?

Sitting volleyball is played under similar rules to the standing game but with a few alterations.

The court is smaller and the net is lower as the players hit the ball over the net sitting down. For a hit to be legal, all players must keep their pelvis in contact with the floor.

Teams are made up of six players and all physical impairments are included in this game. Players are either classed as 'Minimally Disabled' or 'Disabled'. Two MD players can be on a team roster but only one is allowed on court at any time.

Unlike Olympic volleyball, blocking of the serve is allowed and teams can hit the ball no more than three times in succession.

The first team to 25 points wins a set, but they must win by two clear points. The first team to win three sets is the winner. A maximum of five sets are played. If a match goes to a deciding fifth set, the first team to 15 points and with a two-point advantage wins.

Who are the British medal hopes?

For the second Games in a row, Great Britain will not be represented in the sport.

The women's team were ninth at the 2019 European Championships while the men's team did not qualify for the Euros.

Who are the other challengers?

In the men's event, Iran are the current world and Paralympic champions but Bosnia-Herzegovina, Egypt and Brazil will all be strong challengers.

The USA are the current women's Paralympic champions, having beaten holders China at Rio 2016. But the Americans were surprisingly beaten in the final of the 2018 Worlds by Russia.

Did you know?

One player on court is known as the 'libero' and they wear a different colour shirt to the rest of the team because they specialise in defensive tactics.

ParalympicsGB Rio 2016 medals

None