Maria Lyle won European gold in both the T35 100m and 200m events in 2014 and 2016

Paralympic champion Sophie Hahn was one of three British sprinters to win gold on day two of the European Para Athletics Championships.

Maria Lyle secured her sixth European gold (T35 200m) in Bydgoszcz, Poland, while long jumper Zak Skinner won a surprise gold in the T13 100m.

World record holder Hahn, 24, won a third consecutive European gold in the T38 100m, with a time of 12.58.

"It felt incredible to be competing at a major championships again," she said.

"I was a bit nervous on the line because we've had nothing for a year and then all of a sudden, we are at a European Championships. I'm really happy I could produce that performance."

There were also silver medals for Shaun Burrows (T38 400m) and Danny Sidbury (T54 1500m) on Wednesday, plus bronzes for Polly Maton (T47 long jump), Luke Nuttall (T46 1500m) and Alexander Thomson (T38 400m).

Lyle, 21, won the women's T35 200m final in a Championship record of 30.75.

"I'm really pleased with how I ran," she said. "We've had a lot of GB success lately - here on day one and at a lot of able-bodied championships recently - so I was really looking forward to getting out there on the track."

The Scot now has the chance to clinch a third European double in the 100m and 200m on Saturday, having won both events in 2014 and 2016.

"I'm lucky with how the timetable has worked out," she added. "I have two days to prepare for my 100m now. It will be good to get back out on the track again."

Skinner, 22, has been working on his speed and it paid dividends on the track as the Loughborough-based long jumper won his first European title in a 100m personal best of 11.10.

He said: "I knew the gold was there for the taking, I didn't think that it would actually happen.

"A massive thanks to the team and my family, we have worked so hard for this. Every step of the way they have been there, and I am so grateful for them.

"I'm really excited for the long jump. I was scared on that start line, I might not look it, but I was so nervous. If I mess up once in the long jump, I get five more attempts, but out in the 100m you are not getting anything back."

The championships run until 5 June and offer athletes a key taste of competition before the Paralympics begin in Tokyo on 24 August.