Goalball at Tokyo Paralympics: All you need to know

Goalball has been part of the Paralympic programme since 1972

Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 24 August-5 September Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Follow on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website

Key information

Dates: 25 August-3 September

Venue: Makuhari Messe Hall C

Gold medals on offer: Two

How does it work?

Goalball is a sport for athletes with visual impairments. It is played by two teams of three using a ball with bells inside. The ball is the size of a basketball but twice the weight.

The game is played on a standard volleyball court and the goals are nine metres in width, which is the same length as the court.

All players on the court must be blindfolded and the aim is to roll or throw the ball into the opponents' goal as many times as possible within two halves of 12 minutes.

The ball must make contact with certain areas of the court and once it has passed these points, defenders will attempt to block the ball with their bodies.

Beyond the group stages, drawn matches are resolved by two extra halves of three minutes. If the game is still tied after this period, extra throws will decide the winner - this is goalball's equivalent of a penalty shootout.

Who are the British medal hopes?

Neither the GB men's nor women's team have qualified for the Games. The women finished fourth in the 2019 Europeans and were sixth in the qualifying tournament for Tokyo, which did not earn them a place. It will be the second Games in a row that GB will not be represented in the sport.

Who are the main challengers?

Brazil are currently the top team in the men's rankings, thanks to their win in the 2018 World Championship final, where they beat Germany. Lithuania won gold in Rio five years ago, defeating the USA in the final, and have been drawn in the same pool as the Brazilians in Tokyo.

In the women's event, Turkey are the defending champions but they were beaten to gold by Russia at the last Worlds. China will be a danger having won silver at the last three Paralympics.

Did you know?

There are 11 different officials in a game of goalball. There are two main referees responsible for officiating the match, who use different whistle blows and verbal commands so the players understand.

Four officials are located near the goalposts and they are responsible for replacing balls and guiding substituted players on and off the court. The remaining officials work away from the court on the table recording scoresheets and the remaining time left in the match.

ParalympicsGB Rio 2016 medals

None