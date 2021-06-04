Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Church made her GB debut at the 2019 Worlds

Britain's Lydia Church won her first major international medal with silver in the F12 shot put at the European Para-athletics Championships in Poland.

There was also bronze for Olivia Breen in the T38 long jump to take the GB medal tally to 21 with a day and a half of competition left in Bydgoszcz.

Church, 21, from Peterborough, who is visually impaired, managed 12.34m - the second longest throw of her career.

Russia's Nadezhda Burkova won gold with a Championship record of 13.06m.

"It's my first medal for GB at my first Europeans so you can't ask for more than that," said Church, who was seventh at the 2019 Worlds.

"All I was thinking on that last throw was 'let's go for it, let's smash it'. And that's what happened.

"I was just trying to keep it nice and relaxed and focus on the process of it. I knew I had the technique to do it, so I'm pleased I could produce a nice consistent series.

"I've been working on building my strength and working on a new technique over the last few months. It is nice to know after putting all that work in, I have come out with a medal."

Breen, 24, managed a season's best of 4.94m with her final jump to finish behind Hungary's Luka Ekler (5.51) and Margarita Goncharova of Russia (5.25).

"I wasn't going to end my competition on 4.65 - I knew I was better than that and I had so much more in me," she said.

"My coach was just telling me to execute it and hit the board. I'm so happy I could finish it with a 4.94m."

Elsewhere, Italian Valentina Petrillo, who is aiming to be the first transgender athlete to compete at the Paralympics, finished fifth in the women's 400m T13 final.

Petrillo set a new personal best of one minute 0.09 seconds with Spain's Adiaratou Iglesias Foreneiro winning gold in a championship record of 55.70 seconds

The competition is the last major Para-athletics event ahead of the Tokyo Paralympics which is due to begin on 24 August.