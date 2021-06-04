Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Rafi Solaiman (right) and British team-mate Kayleigh Haggo ran personal bests as they won the RR3 100m finals

Kayleigh Haggo broke the world record as she won one of three golds for Great Britain on day four of the Para-athletics European Championships.

Dan Pembroke threw a European record of 66.75m to win the F13 javelin title.

Rafi Solaiman added the men's RR3 100m gold and Haggo won the women's final in 18.11 seconds in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

"I've set some really quick times this season, so to break the world record, I can't put into words how much it means," said world champion Haggo, 22.

"It's always great for us to have frame running at these championships, so to come away with gold this time is just amazing."

Those three golds contributed to a total of 10 British medals on Friday, giving the team 29 overall so far.

There were three British silvers on Friday, for the Universal 4x100m relay team, Lydia Church (women's F12 shot put) and Dan Greaves (men's F64 discus), who came second ahead of team-mate Harrison Walsh in third.

Two British women won a long jump bronze - Olivia Breen (T38) and Stef Reid (T64) - and the day's other third-placed finish was secured by Nathan Maguire (T54 800m), who was also part of the relay team.

Pembroke, 29, was wearing the British vest for the first time in 10 years and furthered his personal best by nearly 11 metres, throwing three PBs and a European record.

"I haven't competed at a competition at this level for 10 years, so coming out there in the first couple of throws it was quite overwhelming," he said.

"I said to the guy officiating, 'I'm going to go for the championship record now'. I relaxed and it just happened, so I'm really pleased.

"I never thought I'd be throwing javelin again after snapping my medial collateral ligament in 2012. Then I realised I could compete in para sport and it has given me a new opportunity in life. I have so much gratitude to so many people for getting me in this position."

World silver medallist Solaiman, 21, became European champion for the first time after running a personal best of 17.16secs.

"I'm so glad I've got a European gold medal now," he said. "It's an honour and a privilege to be competing here."

Maguire won his third medal of the championships as part of the relay team with Zac Shaw, Sophie Kamlish and Paralympic champion Sophie Hahn.

The competition is the last major Para-athletics event before the Tokyo Paralympics, which is due to begin on 24 August.