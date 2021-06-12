Para-cycling Road World Championships: GB's Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl win gold
Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport
Newly formed pairing Sophie Unwin and pilot Jenny Holl won a dramatic gold in the women's tandem road race at the Para-cycling Road World Championships.
The duo, at their first World Championships, outsprinted their rivals in Estoril, Portugal.
Time trial champions Lora Fachie and Corrine Hall were third, just behind their team-mates.
But fellow time trial winners Steve Bate and Adam Duggleby failed to finish in the men's race.
Unwin and Holl had won bronze medals in both of their races at the recent World Cup event in Ostend, Belgium - their maiden international event together - and were fourth in Thursday's road race.
