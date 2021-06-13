Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Claire Cashmore and Alison Peasgood

Great Britain's Claire Cashmore and Alison Peasgood claimed first place in their respective categories at the World Triathlon Para Cup in France.

Cashmore's time in the PTS5 category was one hour 11mins 56secs - over seven minutes ahead of Poland's Marta Dzieciatkowska in Bescanon.

The former Paralympic swimmer is aiming to make her Para-triathlon debut in Tokyo later this summer.

Peasgood and her guide Hazel Smith were comfortable winners in the PTVI event.

The Rio silver medallists were almost two minutes clear of France's Annouck Curzillat.

Cashmore, 33, won silver and Peasgood, who is the same age, took bronze at the 2021 World Triathlon Para Series in Leeds.