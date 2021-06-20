Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Skelley made his Paralympic debut in Rio but missed out on a medal

British pair Chris Skelley and Elliot Stewart won bronze on the final day of the IBSA Judo Grand Prix in Warwick.

In the -100kg semi-finals, world number one Skelley lost to Uzbekistan's Sulaymon Alaev before beating his compatriot Sharif Khalilov with a tomoe nage in golden score to win bronze.

Stewart faced team-mate Cameron Bradley for the -90kg bronze after losing to Helios Latchoumanaya of France.

And a single waza-ari score was enough for Stewart to clinch the medal.

Bradley beat Venezuela's Hector Espinoza in the repechage to set up the bronze-medal contest.

The event was the final Paralympic qualification event before the Tokyo Games this summer.

Great Britain's Paralympic judo team is due to be announced on Monday, 5 July, alongside the Olympic judo team.