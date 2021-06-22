Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Hannah Cockroft won three gold medals in Rio and will bidding to win gold in two events in Tokyo

Six Rio 2016 gold medallists have been included in the first wave of 12 selections for the British athletics team for the Tokyo Paralympics.

Hannah Cockroft, Aled Davies, Hollie Arnold, Richard Whitehead, Jo Butterfield and Sophie Hahn have all been named.

Also included are world champions Jonathan Broom-Edwards, Sabrina Fortune and Maria Lyle.

Sprinter Thomas Young will be making his Paralympic debut.

Wheelchair racers Kare Adenegan and Andrew Small, who both have world and Paralympic medals to their name, complete the first wave of selection.

The remainder of the team will be announced on 21 July before the start of the Games on 24 August.

Great Britain won 33 medals in the sport, including 15 golds, in Rio five years ago.

Wheelchair racer Cockroft, shot putter Davies and amputee sprinter Whitehead will be chasing gold for the third Games in a row, having also triumphed at London 2012.

"It has been a long wait for these athletes, but this is a significant milestone in their career," said Para-athletics head coach Paula Dunn.

"I hope they savour this moment and reflect on their achievement so far and use it to fuel them in the final few weeks of preparation for the Games.

"I am proud of how these athletes have conducted themselves over the last year or so under very challenging circumstances. They have kept their focus on their goals in a year like no other, and I wish them all the best over these final few weeks of preparation prior to the Games.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how they all perform out in Tokyo."

Athletes selected:

Kare Adenegan (Women's T34 100m and 800m)

Hollie Arnold (Women's F46 Javelin)

Jonathan Broom-Edwards (Men's T64 High Jump)

Jo Butterfield (Women's F51 Club Throw)

Hannah Cockroft (Women's T34 100m and 800m)

Aled Davies (Men's F63 Shot Put)

Sabrina Fortune (Women's F20 Shot Put)

Sophie Hahn (Women's T38 100m)

Maria Lyle (Women's T35 100m and 200m)

Andrew Small (Men's T33 100m)

Richard Whitehead (Men's T61 200m)

Thomas Young (Men's T38 100m)