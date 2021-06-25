Alfie Hewett (left) and Gordon Reid won the wheelchair doubles at the recent French Open and both are in Great Britain's team for Tokyo

Wheelchair tennis Paralympian Alfie Hewett is targeting two gold medals in Tokyo and believes his form puts him in a strong position for success.

The 23-year-old is hoping to better the two silvers he claimed at the Rio games in 2016.

He won the singles and doubles title at this year's French Open and is aiming for more glory at Wimbledon before heading off to Japan with Team GB.

"When you have that opportunity, you just want to make history," he said.

Hewett, who had Perthes Disease diagnosed at the age of six, defended his French Open wheelchair singles title with victory over Shingo Kunieda

Hewett said he regarded the Paralympic Games as "probably the pinnacle" of wheelchair tennis and winning the top prize there would rank among his greatest achievements.

"I would be lying if I said it wasn't up there with my biggest goals within the sport. The grand slams are a massive part of the calendar but I do think the Paralympics hold just something a little bit more special.

"When it comes around there's a different sort of energy and hype around it," he told BBC Look East.

Aged only 18, Hewett claimed two silvers at Rio 2016 after losing the singles final to fellow British player Gordon Reid, with whom he finished runner-up in the doubles.

The pair are in Britain's six-person wheelchair tennis squad for Japan, alongside Andy Lapthorne, Dermot Bailey, Jordanne Whiley and Lucy Shuker.

The 23-year-old said it was an honour to be named in the squad for the games scheduled to run from 24 August to 5 September

Hewett, from Norwich, says he is setting himself high standards and hopes his recent good form will stand him in good stead for both Wimbledon and the Paralympics.

"I need to understand that it's an incredibly tough ask for me to go there and get two golds, as much as I dream of it.

"On form, I consider myself in a really good position but anyone in the top ten can beat anyone. As much as I've been amongst the most consistent performers, there are no guarantees," he said.