Stephen McGuire and Evie Edwards narrowly missed out on a medal in Rio

Paralympic boccia champion David Smith aims to add to his medal tally at the Tokyo Games after being named in a nine-strong Great Britain team.

World champion Smith took BC1 gold in Rio and then won his third individual world title in Liverpool in 2018.

The 32-year-old won team gold at Beijing in 2008 and individual silver and team bronze in London.

"It's crazy to think that this will be my fourth Games and I'm still only 32," said Smith.

"That's exciting because there's still a lot more to come."

Smith is one of six team members with Games experience as Northern Ireland's Claire Taggart, brothers Scott and Jamie McCowan, fellow Scot Stephen McGuire and Evie Edwards all competed in Brazil in 2016.

There are Paralympic debuts for Will Hipwell, Beth Moulam and 19-year-old Louis Saunders.

"I got the selection call while I was at the Angmering School for hydrotherapy and physiotherapy," said Saunders. "That meant so much to me because it's where I was first introduced to boccia.

"It was lovely to share the news with my family who have been so supportive.

"They even let me turn the lounge into a mini boccia court during lockdown. They can't wait to support me and the team from home this summer."

The Tokyo Paralympics take place from 24 August to 5 September.

GB boccia team

BC1: David Smith

BC2: Claire Taggart, Will Hipwell

BC3: Jamie McCowan, Scott McCowan, Beth Moulam

BC4: Evie Edwards, Stephen McGuire, Louis Sanders