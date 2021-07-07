Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Alfie Hewett retained his French Open wheelchair singles title in June

Wimbledon 2021 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 28 June-11 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Full details here

French Open champion Alfie Hewett will open his Wimbledon wheelchair singles campaign against Joachim Gerard.

British second seed Hewett has never gone beyond the semi-final stage at Wimbledon but he successfully defended his title in Paris last month.

Gordon Reid, the 2016 Wimbledon champion, begins against Japan's world number one Shingo Kunieda.

"We all know there are no easy draws and you've got to be ready to go straight away," Reid said.

"I think you only need to look at past results and see how many of the guys in the top 10 have beaten each other over the last couple of years."

The tournament begins at Wimbledon on Thursday.

Reid beat defending Wimbledon champion Gustavo Fernandez in the final of Queen's last month.

In the women's draw, Jordanne Whiley will play Aniek van Koot of the Netherlands, while Lucy Shuker faces Dutch top seed Diede de Groot.

Whiley, ranked fourth in the world, has won her past four meetings with Van Koot.

"It is just nice to play someone different and me and Aniek always have really great matches, so I'm just looking forward to playing her," the 19-year-old said.

Whiley and Japan's Yui Kamiji will bid for their fifth Wimbledon doubles title together later in the week.

Andy Lapthorne, who reached the final of the quad wheelchair singles when Wimbledon was last held in 2019, opens against Sam Schroder.

"When you get to a Grand Slam and have the top four players in the world then no draw is going be easy," Lapthorne said.

"Sam is going to be a tough opponent but I'm looking forward to the challenge and to trying to add another Wimbledon doubles title."

Reid and Hewett will pair up for the doubles - an event in which they are four-time champions.

The top seeds will play Fernandez and Kunieda on Friday.

The wheelchair doubles competitions begin at the semi-finals stage, while the wheelchair singles opens with the quarter-finals.

Matches will be streamed across BBC Sport platforms.