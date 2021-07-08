Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Cashmore (left) and Steadman (right) won silver and gold respectively in the PT5 category at last month's World Triathlon Para Series in Leeds

Returning Paralympians Lauren Steadman and Alison Peasgood have been named in Great Britain's eight-person triathlon squad for Tokyo 2020.

Steadman won a silver medal in the PT4 classification at Rio 2016, while Peasgood also a secured silver in the PT5 category, guided by Hazel Smith.

Paralympic swimming champion Claire Cashmore and Rio bronze medallist Melissa Reid have also been selected.

The Games run from 24 August until 5 September.

George Peasgood, Dave Ellis and Paralympic debutants Fran Brown and Michael Taylor complete the team.

Cashmore competed in four Paralympic Games as a swimmer, winning gold and silver in Brazil five years ago, before switching to Para-triathlon in 2017.

"I'm so proud to be selected for my fifth Paralympic Games and my first with Para-triathlon," Cashmore said. "Being a member of ParalympicsGB is really special and I know that the experience in Tokyo will mean just as much to me."

Hazel Smith, Luke Pollard and Nikki Bartlett will also travel to Japan for the summer Games as guides.