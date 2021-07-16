Tokyo 2020: Will Bayley named in 13-strong Para-table tennis squad
Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport
Rio 2016 gold medallist Will Bayley has been named in a 13-strong Para-table tennis squad for the Tokyo Paralympics.
Like Bayley, Rob Davies will also defend his Paralympic title from five years ago.
Fellow Rio medallists Ross Wilson and Aaron McKibbin, who won bronze in the men's class 6-8 team event alongside Bayley, have also been selected.
Sue Bailey will compete at her sixth Games, while it marks a fourth for Paul Karabardak and David Wetherill.
Ashley Facey Thompson and Jack Hunter-Spivey will be attending their second Paralympics, while Tokyo marks a debut Games for Tom Matthews, Megan Shackleton, Billy Shilton and Joshua Stacey.
"It means everything to me to compete for my country; to represent GB is what I live for and what I train for every day," said Bayley, 33.
"I get an extra bit of energy and drive to go for these moments because I know these chances don't come around very often.
"I'm playing the best table tennis of my career so I know this is a great opportunity for me and I want to show people what I can do."
The Tokyo Paralympics run from 24 August to 5 September.
Para-table tennis squad
Aaron McKibbin - men's class 8 singles and men's class 8 team
Ashley Facey Thompson - men's class 9 singles and men's class 9-10 team
Billy Shilton - men's class 8 singles and men's class 8 team
David Wetherill - men's class 6 singles and men's class 6-7 team
Jack Hunter-Spivey - men's class 5 singles
Joshua Stacey - men's class 9 singles and men's class 9-10 team
Megan Shackleton - women's class 4 singles and women's class 4-5 team
Paul Karabardak - men's class 6 singles and men's class 6-7 team
Rob Davies - men's class 1 singles
Ross Wilson - men's class 8 singles and men's class 8 team
Sue Bailey - women's class 4 singles and women's class 4-5 team
Tom Matthews - men's class 1 singles
Will Bayley - men's class 7 singles and men's class 6-7 team
