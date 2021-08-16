Para-triathlon at Tokyo Paralympics: All you need to know

Jetze Plat will be hoping to continue his dominance in his category

Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 24 August-5 September Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sport website

Key information

Dates: 28-29 August

Venue: Odaiba Marine Park

Gold medals on offer: Eight

How does it work?

Para-triathlon enjoyed a successful Paralympic debut in Rio and this time there will be more categories represented.

Athletes compete in three disciplines: 750 metres of swimming, 20km of cycling, followed by a 5km run.

For the cycling section of the race, athletes may use a tandem bicycle, handcycle or bicycle, while a wheelchair may be used for the final 5km run to the finish line.

Rules ensure that athletes who have visual impairments can be assisted by a guide without giving the athletes any unfair disadvantages.

Competitors are classified into six categories, according to their ability, but only four male and four female categories will be competed for in Tokyo.

PTWC competitors use a wheelchair in daily life and must use a handcycle on the bike course and a racing wheelchair on the run section.

PT2, PT4 and PT5 athletes have physical impairments with PT2 the most severe up to PT5.

PTVI athletes are visually impaired or blind.

Who are the British medal hopes?

Silver medallist last time around, Lauren Steadman will bid to go one better but she will face a tough challenge from Claire Cashmore. Cashmore, like Steadman a former Paralympic swimmer, switched sports after Rio and there is a keen rivalry between the pair. Dave Ellis is a strong contender in the men's PTVI event, which will be making its Games debut while Alison Peasgood (women's PTVI) and her brother-in-law George Peasgood (men's PT5) will bid for family success. George will also compete in the road cycling events at the Games.

Who are the other challengers?

Five-time world champion Jetze Plat from the Netherlands will be defending his PTWC title while in the women's event, Lauren Parker from Australia will be making her Paralympic debut four years after breaking her back in an accident while training for an Ironman event.

Did you know?

Spain's two-time world champion in the women's PTVI category Susana Rodriguez has been combining her training for Tokyo with her work as a doctor in a Santiago de Compostela hospital. During the pandemic she helped with patient testing and treatment and in July 2021 was recognised for her efforts by appearing on the cover of Time magazine

ParalympicsGB Rio 2016 medals

Four - one gold (Andy Lewis), two silver (Alison Peasgood & Hazel Smith and Lauren Steadman) and one bronze (Melissa Reid & Nicole Walters)