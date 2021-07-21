Tokyo Paralympics: Jonnie Peacock, Libby Clegg, Kadeena Cox and David Weir all named
Reigning Paralympic champion Jonnie Peacock is among 32 competitors to have been added to the Great Britain athletics team for this summer's Games.
Sprinter Peacock, who has been selected for the T64 100m, will bid to make it a hat-trick of Paralympic titles in Tokyo following glory in London and Rio.
Fellow gold medallists Libby Clegg and Kadeena Cox have also been selected.
Six-time Paralympic gold medallist David Weir will compete on both the track and road at the Games.
After missing out on medals in Rio five years ago, Weir, 42, said he would not race for Great Britain again but later said he wanted to be considered for the marathon in Tokyo.
However, some good performances on the track at a meeting in Switzerland in May have given Weir renewed enthusiasm and he will race in the 1500m and 5,000m on the track before the marathon on the final day of the Games, Sunday 5 September.
Both Weir and discus thrower Dan Greaves (F64 discus) will be competing in their sixth Games, which begins on 24 August, with the athletics programme getting underway three days later.
Clegg and guide runner Chris Clarke who won double gold in Rio, will concentrate solely on the T11 200m while Cox, who will be competing in two sports again after being named in the cycling team, will defend her T38 400m title.
Newly crowned European Para-athletics champions Columba Blango (T20 400m), Dan Pembroke (F13 Javelin) and Zak Skinner (T13 Long Jump and 100m) are among those to earn call-ups for their first Paralympics.
The first wave of athlete selections for Tokyo was announced last month.
GB squad
Women
Olivia Breen - T38 Long Jump and 100m
Lydia Church - F12 Shot Put
Libby Clegg [guide runner: Chris Clarke] - T11 200m and 4x100m Universal Relay
Kadeena Cox - T38 400m
Sophie Kamlish - T64 100m and 4x100m Universal Relay
Sammi Kinghorn - T53 100m, 400m, 800m and 4x100m Universal Relay
Polly Maton - T47 Long Jump
Anna Nicholson - F35 Shot Put
Gemma Prescott - F32 Club Throw
Stef Reid - T64 Long Jump
Hannah Taunton - T20 1500m
Ali Smith - T38 100m, 400m and 4x100m Universal Relay
Vanessa Wallace - F34 Shot Put
Men
Columba Blango - T20 400m
Richard Chiassaro - T54 400m, 800m and 1500m
David Devine - T13 5000m
Kyron Duke - F41 Shot Put
Dan Greaves - F64 Discus
Harri Jenkins - T33 100m
Nathan Maguire - T54 400m, 800m and 4x100m Universal Relay
Owen Miller - T20 1500m
Luke Nuttall - T46 1500m
Jonnie Peacock - T64 100m and 4x100m Universal Relay
Dan Pembroke - F13 Javelin
Derek Rae - T46 Marathon
Ben Rowlings - T34 100m and 800m
Daniel Sidbury - T54 400m, 800m, 1500m and 5,000m
Zak Skinner - T13 Long Jump and 100m
JohnBoy Smith - T54 Marathon
Isaac Towers - T34 800m
Harrison Walsh - F64 Discus
David Weir - T54 1500m, 5,000m and Marathon
Already named
Kare Adenegan - T34 100m and 800m
Hollie Arnold - F46 Javelin
Jo Butterfield - F51 Club Throw
Hannah Cockroft - T34 100m and 800m
Sabrina Fortune- F20 Shot Put
Sophie Hahn - T38 100m and 4x100m Universal Relay
Maria Lyle - T35 100m and 200m
Jonathan Broom-Edwards - T64 High Jump
Aled Davies - F63 Shot Put
Andrew Small - T33 100m
Richard Whitehead - T61 200m
Thomas Young - T38 100m