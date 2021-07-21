Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Peacock has not competed for Great Britain since 2017

Reigning Paralympic champion Jonnie Peacock is among 32 competitors to have been added to the Great Britain athletics team for this summer's Games.

Sprinter Peacock, who has been selected for the T64 100m, will bid to make it a hat-trick of Paralympic titles in Tokyo following glory in London and Rio.

Fellow gold medallists Libby Clegg and Kadeena Cox have also been selected.

Six-time Paralympic gold medallist David Weir will compete on both the track and road at the Games.

After missing out on medals in Rio five years ago, Weir, 42, said he would not race for Great Britain again but later said he wanted to be considered for the marathon in Tokyo.

However, some good performances on the track at a meeting in Switzerland in May have given Weir renewed enthusiasm and he will race in the 1500m and 5,000m on the track before the marathon on the final day of the Games, Sunday 5 September.

Both Weir and discus thrower Dan Greaves (F64 discus) will be competing in their sixth Games, which begins on 24 August, with the athletics programme getting underway three days later.

Clegg and guide runner Chris Clarke who won double gold in Rio, will concentrate solely on the T11 200m while Cox, who will be competing in two sports again after being named in the cycling team, will defend her T38 400m title.

Newly crowned European Para-athletics champions Columba Blango (T20 400m), Dan Pembroke (F13 Javelin) and Zak Skinner (T13 Long Jump and 100m) are among those to earn call-ups for their first Paralympics.

The first wave of athlete selections for Tokyo was announced last month.

GB squad

Women

Olivia Breen - T38 Long Jump and 100m

Lydia Church - F12 Shot Put

Libby Clegg [guide runner: Chris Clarke] - T11 200m and 4x100m Universal Relay

Kadeena Cox - T38 400m

Sophie Kamlish - T64 100m and 4x100m Universal Relay

Sammi Kinghorn - T53 100m, 400m, 800m and 4x100m Universal Relay

Polly Maton - T47 Long Jump

Anna Nicholson - F35 Shot Put

Gemma Prescott - F32 Club Throw

Stef Reid - T64 Long Jump

Hannah Taunton - T20 1500m

Ali Smith - T38 100m, 400m and 4x100m Universal Relay

Vanessa Wallace - F34 Shot Put

Men

Columba Blango - T20 400m

Richard Chiassaro - T54 400m, 800m and 1500m

David Devine - T13 5000m

Kyron Duke - F41 Shot Put

Dan Greaves - F64 Discus

Harri Jenkins - T33 100m

Nathan Maguire - T54 400m, 800m and 4x100m Universal Relay

Owen Miller - T20 1500m

Luke Nuttall - T46 1500m

Jonnie Peacock - T64 100m and 4x100m Universal Relay

Dan Pembroke - F13 Javelin

Derek Rae - T46 Marathon

Ben Rowlings - T34 100m and 800m

Daniel Sidbury - T54 400m, 800m, 1500m and 5,000m

Zak Skinner - T13 Long Jump and 100m

JohnBoy Smith - T54 Marathon

Isaac Towers - T34 800m

Harrison Walsh - F64 Discus

David Weir - T54 1500m, 5,000m and Marathon

Already named

Kare Adenegan - T34 100m and 800m

Hollie Arnold - F46 Javelin

Jo Butterfield - F51 Club Throw

Hannah Cockroft - T34 100m and 800m

Sabrina Fortune- F20 Shot Put

Sophie Hahn - T38 100m and 4x100m Universal Relay

Maria Lyle - T35 100m and 200m

Jonathan Broom-Edwards - T64 High Jump

Aled Davies - F63 Shot Put

Andrew Small - T33 100m

Richard Whitehead - T61 200m

Thomas Young - T38 100m