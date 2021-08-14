Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Rob Davies won Paralympic gold in Rio five years ago

Paralympic table tennis champion Rob Davies will not defend his title at Tokyo 2020 after being ruled out of the Games through injury.

The Welshman, 36, won the men's class 1 singles title at Rio 2016.

But he has been struggling with a shoulder injury which has not recovered in time to allow him to compete at the Tokyo Paralympics, which run from 24 August-5 September.

"I'm obviously very disappointed," said Davies.

"Winning gold in Rio was one of my proudest moments and I was looking forward to defending my title and competing in my third Paralympic Games.

"But injury is part of sport and I'll now focus on regaining my fitness ahead of the World Championships next year."