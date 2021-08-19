Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Dame Sarah Storey is the most decorated athlete on the team, after winning 14 gold, eight silver and three bronze medals in swimming and cycling since making her Games debut at Barcelona 1992

Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 24 August-5 September Time in Tokyo: BST +8

Great Britain will have its highest-ever percentage of female athletes competing at the Tokyo Paralympics.

There will be 100 women among the 227 athletes - 44% of the party - representing ParalympicsGB across 19 sports at the Games, which run from 24 August to 5 September.

That is a 4% increase in British female representation from Rio 2016.

"It's a milestone we should all be incredibly proud of," Penny Briscoe, the ParalympicsGB chef de mission said.

"I feel very confident that this will be a highly competitive ParalympicsGB team that will inspire the nation once again," she added.

