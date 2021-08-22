Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Pembrokeshire's Matt Bush became Britain's first male taekwondo world champion in February 2019

Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 24 August-5 September Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sport website

Reigning world Para-taekwondo champion Matt Bush has had to withdraw from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The 32-year-old Welsh heavyweight had been set to fly to Japan this weekend, in readiness for Para-taekwondo's Games' debut in September.

Bush suffered the injury in training and is replaced by Londoner Joe Lane.

"I am truly disappointed to be removed from competition at Tokyo on medical grounds," Bush said.

"I know a lot of people were behind me in my pursuit of gold and I'm sorry to them that I wasn't able to achieve it this time.

"But I ask them to continue the support and direct it to the rest of the team that are pushing on for gold at the Paralympics, especially encouraging Joe Lane, who has taken my place to go for gold.

"Along with GB Taekwondo medical staff, I'd returned myself to an incredible level of movement given the severity of the injury.

"But it was deemed to be a 100% risk of further, more severe injury if I'd been able to compete.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the GB staff and coaches who helped me as much as possible and will help me build back up for Paris 2024."

Bush, a former international javelin thrower, became Britain's first Para-taekwondo world champion in 2019 and now has set his sights on defending his title later in the year.