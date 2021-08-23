Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Barry McClements competes in the 400m freestyle heats at 01:00 BST on Wednesday morning

Ards swimmer Barry McClements will be the first member of Team Ireland in action at the Paralympics on Wednesday.

McClements, 19, will make his Paralympic debut in the 400m freestyle heats at 01:00 BST which is the first of his four S9 amputee events in Tokyo.

On Tuesday, two other first-time Paralympians Jordan Lee and Britney Arendse will carry Ireland's flag at the opening ceremony.

Arendse, 21, hails from Mullagh in Cavan with Lee a Kerry native.

Para weightlifter Arendse doesn't begin her competitive Paralympic campaign until Sunday when Lee will also start his high jump bid.

McClements is also scheduled to compete in the the 100m backstroke, 200m individual medley and 100m butterfly in Tokyo.

The county Down man reached a Commonwealth Games final in 2018 and just missed out on a World Para Championship finals spot in 2019.

Shortly after McClements competes in the 400m freestyle heats on Wednesday morning, Dubliner Colin Judge will be in action in his opening table tennis match.

Judge, 26, was born with three missing limbs but started playing table tennis 15 years ago and says he will fulfil a "dream" by competing at the Paralympics.

After narrowly missing out on qualifying for the Rio Paralympics, the Blackrock man won European Championship gold in 2017 but his hopes of qualifying for Tokyo then suffered a major blow when he was reclassified.

However, Judge regrouped to reach the last 16 in his new class at the 2018 World Championships and after consistent performances internationally in 2019 and early in 2020, he booked his Tokyo spot at the final qualification tournament in May.