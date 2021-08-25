Archive: Fitzpatrick and Kehoe: Five photos that define us

Reigning champion Menna Fitzpatrick is seeking a new guide in a bid to reach the 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics after her para-alpine skiing partnership with Jen Kehoe ended.

Fitzpatrick and Kehoe teamed up in 2015, but the latter has retired to concentrate on her army career.

Welsh competitor Fitzpatrick aims to stay in the sport for Great Britain.

In a social media post they said "too many challenges" have hampered training and competition plans.

"We have been working hard to find a way to enable us to train and compete together but we have encountered too many challenges out of our control," they said.

They added: "Our incredible partnership and friendship started in 2015 and we could not have dreamt of what the future held for us; achievements include winning 6 Overall World Cup Crystal Globes, becoming 2 x World Champions, Paralympic Champions and most decorated Winter Paralympian, awarded MBEs, presenting a Bafta and many, many more incredible opportunities.

"The most rewarding has been and will continue to be sharing our story with others and inspiring young people to dream big.

"We would like to send a HUGE 'thank you' to all our wonderful friends, family, coaches, sponsors and supporters who believed in us and supported us both on this incredible journey.

"We would also like to thank the British Army and all the individuals who have helped us for their longstanding and continued support. We could not have done it without you all.

"We are immensely proud of what we have achieved together and we will continue to support each other on our respective journeys towards the next Paralympics and in the British Army.

"We will continue to raise the profile of women's and disability sport and hope to continue inspiring others to follow in our footsteps and chase their dreams."

In 2019 Fitzpatrick and Kehoe announced they were taking time out to "recharge the batteries".