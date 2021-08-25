Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Toni Shaw secured ParalympicsGB's first swimming medal in Tokyo

Toni Shaw has become the first Scot to win a medal at the 2020 Paralympic Games after claiming bronze in the women's S9 400m freestyle.

Shaw, 18, won Britain's first swimming medal in Tokyo as she marked her first Games with a personal best of 4:39.32.

Australia's Lakeisha Patterson took gold, finishing just 0.08 seconds ahead of Hungary's Zsofia Konkoly.

Shaw - who was born without her right hand - will also compete in the S9 100m butterfly and freestyle.

Multiple gold medallist Liz Johnson told Channel 4: "An incredible swim there from Toni Shaw. She knew she had the potential to win a medal but you still have to deliver.

"Now she's done that, she's got a great opportunity to build on it. She's missed the British record by three one hundredths of a second."