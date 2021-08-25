Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Barry McClements was one place away from a spot in the S9 400m freestyle final

Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 24 August-5 September Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sport website

Newtownards swimmer Barry McClements has missed out on a place in the S9 400m freestyle final after finishing fifth in his heat.

The 19-year-old, who is making his Paralympics debut, clocked 4:27.11 in Tokyo to come ninth fastest overall.

Australian Alexander Tuckfield won the heat in 4:14.26.

McClements was the first Irish competitor in action at the Games and goes in four S9 amputee events events in the pool.

The Co Down teenager made his first big impact in senior competition aged just 15, claiming gold in the S9 400m freestyle at the Para Swimming World Series in Copenhagen four years ago.

McClements was half a second away from a place in the 2019 World Championships final.

He is one of seven competitors from Northern Ireland; three representing Great Britain and four representing Ireland.