Kadeena Cox will compete alongside GB team-mates Jody Cundy and Jaco van Gass in the mixed team sprint event on Saturday

Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 24 August-5 September Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sport website

Britain's Kadeena Cox retained her C4-5 500m time trial Paralympic title with a stunning world-record ride in Tokyo.

The 30-year-old, who won cycling and athletics gold at the Rio Games, knew she had to beat the time of 35.830 seconds set by Canadian world champion Kate O'Brien to win Britain's seventh gold of the Games

And she smashed that with a brilliant 34.812secs - beating the old record by 0.411secs.

Earlier, Britain's Jaco van Gass claimed his second medal of the Games with bronze in the C1-3 1000m time trial.

The pursuit gold medallist set a new world record in his C3 category, but it wasn't enough for victory.

There were also bronzes on day three for sprinter Maria Lyle in the opening session of the athletics competition and for powerlifting debutant Olivia Broome.

Lyle finished third in the T35 100m as China's Xia Zhou set a new world record while Broome had a best lift of 107kg in the -50kg event.

Broome's team-mate Ali Jawad finished sixth in the men's -59kg event after a build-up where his training was not only affected by Covid but also by the Crohn's disease which he deals with on a daily basis.

Other Britons in action

In the swimming heats, Jordan Catchpole and Reece Dunn qualified fastest and second fastest for the S14 200m freestyle final (09:28 BST) while defending champion Bethany Firth, London 2012 winner Jessica-Jane Applegate and Louise Fiddes go in the women's final (09:36).

Hannah Russell defends her S12 100m backstroke title (09:06) after coping with mental health issues since Rio.

On the opening day of action in the rowing, Britain's Lauren Rowles and Laurence Whiteley set a new Paralympic best to reach Sunday's final of the PR2 mixed double sculls while the PR3 mixed coxed four also did the same.