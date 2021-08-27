Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Jon-Allan Butterworth (left) won Paralympic gold in Rio alongside Jody Cundy (centre) and Louis Rolfe (right)

Paralympic cycling champion Jon-Allan Butterworth has joined GB's Para-snowboarding team.

The former RAF weapons technician, 35, retired from professional cycling last year after winning gold at Rio 2016 and three silver medals at London 2012.

Butterworth lost his left arm in a rocket attack in Iraq in 2007.

He said becoming part of the Para-snowboarding squad was "exactly the opportunity" he had been looking for.

Butterworth added: "I'm under no illusions: there's a lot of hard work ahead.

"But I've never been afraid of getting stuck in and the belief that GB Snowsport have shown in me means I'm convinced I've made the right decision."