Jim Roberts has been one of the GB stars throughout the tournament

Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 24 August-5 September Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sport website

The Great Britain wheelchair rugby team reached their first Paralympic final with a thrilling 55-49 semi-final win over hosts Japan.

The European champions started strongly and pulled away in the third quarter.

Jim Roberts top-scored with 20 tries with Aaron Phipps on 17 but the GB defence was also key against the world champions in Tokyo.

They will face either reigning champions Australia or the USA in Sunday's final (10:00 BST).

GB had failed to win a medal on their five previous Games appearances, losing the bronze play-off in both 2004 and 2008.