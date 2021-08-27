Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Summers-Newton is making her Paralympic debut

Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 24 August-5 September Time in Tokyo: BST +8

Maisie Summers-Newton won her second gold of the Tokyo Paralympics with victory in the SB6 100m breaststroke.

The 19-year-old Briton had won gold in Thursday's SM6 200m individual medley, thanks to a strong breaststroke leg.

She showed her class again, beating China's world record holder Liu Daomin in a new Paralympic record of one minute 32.34 seconds.

"I just wanted to give it my all and try to get that gold," Summers-Newton told Channel 4.

Team-mate and five-time Paralympic gold medallist Ellie Simmonds finished fourth in 1:39.94.

The Northampton swimmer, who was inspired by watching Simmonds at London 2012, had set a new Games record of 1:33.12 in the morning heats with Liu, who won world gold in 2019, second quickest.

Liu started better and emerged first from the underwater section but Summers-Newton quickly took control and was 1.2 seconds ahead at the turn. She maintained her lead to the end, winning by just under a second.

"Going into this morning, I thought silver would be fantastic," she added.

"But I knew I did a great heat swim and seeing the other competitors' times, I thought gold might be on the cards. Over the last 25 metres I just had to grit my teeth and go for it."