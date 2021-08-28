Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Tom Matthews (top) was ruled out of the 2016 Paralympics in Rio due to injury

Wales' Paul Karabardak and Tom Matthews both won para-table tennis bronze medals at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Karabardak, 35, was beaten by American Ian Seidenfeld in his men's class 6 semi-final early on Saturday.

At his first Paralympics, 29-year-old Matthews also won bronze in the men's class 1 after his semi-final defeat to South Korea's Kim Hyeon Uk.

"It's my first Games so I've got to be proud of coming home with a medal," said Matthews.

"I thought I was only going to win a match but here I am a Paralympic medallist in my first Games.

"It's been a massive experience - the team has been amazing and I've been so proud to be part of ParalympicsGB."

Unlike Matthews, Karabardak was competing at his fourth Paralympics, and says finally winning a medal "completes my career".

Karabardak said: "Even if I was at my best and even if I was fresh I think I would have struggled to live with him the way he was playing today.

"But it is fantastic to have got that bronze medal, and it means everything to me.

"I thought it was slipping away so it is a dream for me because I have won a lot in my career and I've had some good wins and I've won World and European medals but it wouldn't have been the career I would have wanted without a Paralympic medal and now I've got one so I think it completes my career."

Karabardak has the chance to add a second Paralympic medal as he will be reunited with men's class 7 finalist and defending champion Will Bayley in the men's 6-7 team event.