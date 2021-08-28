Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Hext turned her attention to swimming in 2017 after competing as a Para-equestrian rider

Great Britain swimmer Suzanna Hext said "it's not safe to continue to compete" after a series of asthma attacks led to her withdrawal from the Paralympics.

Hext said she had been to hospital twice with three asthma attacks causing her to fall unconscious three times.

The 32-year-old, who also has an ear infection, finished fourth in two finals in Tokyo and was due to compete in two more events.

"It's certainly not how I wanted my Paralympic Games to end," she said. external-link

Hext was due to compete in Sunday's SB4 100m breaststroke and Monday's S5 50m backstroke.

The former triple European Para-dressage gold medallist, who was left paralysed from the waist down in 2012 after a riding accident, turned her attention to swimming in 2017.

She said she was "proud and devastated" but "blown away by what my body has given me" after she finished fourth in the S5 100m and 200m freestyle finals.

"It was always going to be a long shot after everything I've been battling health-wise. It's been a tough year of non-stop surgeries, emergency admissions, infections, physical deteriorations and time out of the pool," she added.

"I've got a long journey ahead but I'm all in. I'll be back."