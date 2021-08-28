Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Stuart Robinson was a key figure for GB throughout the tournament

Great Britain secured a tense 54-49 victory over the USA to win their first wheelchair rugby gold at a Paralympic Games.

The European champions led from the start but the US kept the scoreline tight until GB pulled away in a dramatic final quarter.

Captain Jim Roberts scored 24 tries as his side secured an historic win in Tokyo.

Britain previously lost bronze-medal play-offs at the 2004 and 2008 Games.

Earlier, hosts Japan, who GB beat 55-49 to reach the final, stunned two-time defending champions Australia to win the bronze-medal match 60-52.

