Jason Smyth has remained unbeaten during his entire Paralympic career which started in 2005

Irish sprint star Jason Smyth eased into the T13 100m final at the Paralympics after clocking 10.74 seconds in his heat.

Smyth, who has never been beaten during his 16-year Paralympics career, will be aiming for his sixth Paralympics gold at 11:53 BST.

The Northern Irishman, 34, has won 20 major titles during his career.

Visually-impaired Smyth won double gold in Beijing and London before retaining the T13 100m title in Rio.

The International Paralympic Committee dropped the 200m event from the T13 programme in Rio and that remains the case in Tokyo.

Smyth has indicated that he could prolong his career to the Paris Games in 2024.