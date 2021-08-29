Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Wells and Don Cara M put in another superb test

Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 24 August-5 September Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sport website

Lee Pearson made it 13 Paralympic golds as Great Britain retained the Para-equestrian team title which they have held since the Atlanta Games in 1996.

Solid rides from Pearson and Natasha Baker on Saturday had left GB in third place overnight.

And the final British rider Sophie Wells scored a superb 75.651% to move them up into the lead.

But with the Netherlands a big danger, they had an anxious wait before victory by 0.656% was confirmed.

Grade IV individual champion Sanne Voets finished on 78.200% but it left the Dutch on 229.249, behind GB's winning total of 229.905.