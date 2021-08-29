Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 24 August-5 September Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sport website

Jonnie Peacock won joint bronze in the T64 100m in Tokyo as he missed out on a third consecutive Paralympic sprint title.

Peacock, a gold medallist in London and Rio, shared the bronze medal with Germany's Johannes Floors after a photo finish judged them to have both clocked 10.786 seconds.

They had to wait more than three minutes for a decision to be made.

"It's tough. There's two ways to take it. I've got to be grateful," he said.

Speaking to Channel 4, 28-year-old Peacock added: "That race was ridiculously fast. Watching it back, I hate myself. I felt it in my chest the last 30m leaning backwards. I probably should have won that.

"I had a hamstring injury in May that put me out.

"To all the kids at home - do what you want to do, don't let anything hold you back. Sorry I couldn't win for you. I'll win for you next time."

Germany's Felix Streng won gold in a time of 10.76, while Sherman Isidro Guity Guity took silver - Costa Rica's first Paralympic medal - in a 10.78 personal best.

Peacock's time in Tokyo was quicker than his gold medal-winning runs in both London (10.90) and Rio (10.81).