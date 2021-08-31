Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

George Peasgood and Ben Watson celebrate their medals

Ben Watson won time trial gold on his Paralympic debut as the medals continued to flow for Great Britain on day seven in Tokyo.

Watson, 32, won the men's C3 event by more than 56 seconds.

It came just moments after George Peasgood won men's C4 time trial bronze, to add to the triathlon silver he won earlier in the Games.

His medal was the 1,000th to be won by ParalympicsGB or Team GB since National Lottery funding was introduced in 1997.

Lora Fachie and pilot Corrine Hall then won silver in the women's B time trial, days after they won pursuit gold in the velodrome.

Earlier, Sarah Storey became Great Britain's joint most successful Paralympian of all time after winning her 16th gold medal in the women's C5 time trial.

In the same race, Crystal Lane-Wright took silver for her second medal of the Games, finishing 92 seconds after GB team-mate Storey.

Stephen Bate and pilot Adam Duggleby could not retain their men's B time trial title from Rio 2016 after crashing out of the race.

Fin Graham narrowly missed out on a second medal of the Games, finishing fourth in Watson's race as three-time Tokyo medallist Jaco van Gass placed sixth.

"It is amazing, it is what I have worked for for the last five years," Watson told Channel 4.

"I would tell anyone, if you have an interest and a passion for it, go to one of the talent ID days. That was what I did.

"At the start of 2016 I was drinking and partying, now I am here. If you have the desire and want it, go get it."

Watson's gold means every member of the Great Britain cycling team has won a medal in Tokyo.

Ben Watson is making his Paralympic debut in Tokyo

Elsewhere, wheelchair tennis player Jordanne Whiley reached the semi-finals of the women's singles for the first time, beating Dana Mathewson of the United States 6-3 3-6 7-5 in the quarter-finals.

Daniel Sidbury and six-time Paralympic gold medallist David Weir finished sixth and 10th respectively in the T54 1500m, with Sidbury beating the previous world record yet still missing out on the medals as Switzerland's Marcel Hug set a new world best time of 2:49.55.

Gold medallists Reece Dunn and Hannah Russell are among seven British swimmers in action in finals from 09:00 BST, while there are medal chances for Olivia Breen (T38 long jump) and Columba Blango (T20 400m) when the second athletics session gets under way from 11:00.

GB face China in the quarter-finals of the women's wheelchair basketball at 10:15.