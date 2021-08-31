Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

McCrystal and Dunlevy have won gold and silver in Tokyo, as they did in Rio five years ago

Para-cycling duo Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal won Ireland's third gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympics in the Women's B Time Trial.

Having taken silver in the Individual Pursuit, the pair went one better on Tuesday to finish in a time of 47:32.07 - a minute ahead of their nearest competitors, Britain's Lora Fachie and Corrine Hall.

Ireland's medal haul now stands at six; three golds, two silvers and one bronze after Gary O'Reilly earlier finished third in the H5 Time Trial.

Dunlevy and pilot McCrystal added a second Paralympic gold to their impressive medal collection, retaining the title they won in Rio five years ago.

The cyclists join Ellen Keane and Jason Smyth as Ireland's gold medallists in Tokyo so far.

The 2019 world champions were in a class of their own in Tuesday's final, blazing the 32km course to claim an emphatic win, with Sweden's Louise Jannering and Anna Svaerdstroem taking bronze in 49:36.06.

Elsewhere on Tuesday Ronan Grimes finished sixth in the C4 Time Trial with a time of 47:40.06.