Last updated on .From the section Disability Sport

Firth has won two silvers and one gold so far in Tokyo

Bethany Firth claimed her third medal at the Tokyo Paralympics with silver in the S14 200m individual medley.

The Seaforde Para-swimmer clocked 2:23.19 to take a comfortable second with Valeriia Shabalina of the Russian Paralympic Committee winning her third gold of the Games.

Great Britain's Louise Fiddes took bronze ahead of compatriot Jessica-Jane Applegate.

Firth goes again in the 100m backstroke on Thursday.

More to follow.